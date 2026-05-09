Lizzy Rain Reveals Her Next Major Career Goal

WWE NXT star Lizzy Rain spoke with Soundsphere Magazine about various topics, including her upcoming match alongside Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley against the duo of Nikkita Lyons and ZARIA.

Rain said, “I’m so privileged to be in the ring with them [Tatum and ZARIA], and then to get that, or kind of a rematch—I know it’s a tag match, but to be in the ring again with Nikita, two people that I said I really wanted to face, and then someone I faced just two weeks ago is very cool. It’s like, you know, the wrestling universe was really listening to me, which is very surreal.”

On her championship aspirations:

“You know what it is, the next goal? the North American Championship is the next goal. Why not, like, go big or go home? I’m loud; I’m unapologetic. I’m here to make an impact. So why not go for that belt?”

Rain made her in-ring debut on NXT TV against Lyons on April 28.