Saturday, May 9, 2026
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WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 5/5/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE NXT
WWE NXT

WrestleNomics reported that last Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW drew an average of 641,000 viewers, with a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents an increase of 18.48% from the previous week’s average of 541,000 viewers and a 57.14% improvement from the previous week’s rating of 0.07 in the same demographic. The 0.11 rating is the highest for the show since the episode aired on February 10, which received a 0.12 rating. Additionally, this total viewership is the best since the February 17 episode, which drew 744,000 viewers.

Currently, WWE NXT is averaging a 0.087 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 609,000 viewers in 2026, compared to a 0.170 rating and 729,000 viewers during the same period in 2025.

The episode was headlined by WWE NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo, who faced Tavion Heights in a non-title match.

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