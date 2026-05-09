WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 5/5/2026

WrestleNomics reported that last Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW drew an average of 641,000 viewers, with a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents an increase of 18.48% from the previous week’s average of 541,000 viewers and a 57.14% improvement from the previous week’s rating of 0.07 in the same demographic. The 0.11 rating is the highest for the show since the episode aired on February 10, which received a 0.12 rating. Additionally, this total viewership is the best since the February 17 episode, which drew 744,000 viewers.

Currently, WWE NXT is averaging a 0.087 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 609,000 viewers in 2026, compared to a 0.170 rating and 729,000 viewers during the same period in 2025.

The episode was headlined by WWE NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo, who faced Tavion Heights in a non-title match.