WWE Reportedly Facing Backlash Over Mass Content Creator Takedowns

WWE has garnered significant attention over the past week due to an aggressive campaign targeting content creators, particularly reaction channels, leading to numerous account bans.

According to Fightful Select, this recent surge represents the most extensive takedown of WWE videos created by streamers and content creators. The report notes that these takedowns are being executed by bots from a company called StreamEnforcement. StreamEnforcement claims on its website to offer “a holistic and cost-effective content protection strategy tailored to our partners’ unique needs.”

The report also highlights that the restriction and removal of user-generated content have received substantial online criticism.

The backlash stems from WWE frequently using clips from content creators—particularly reaction channels—in its television recap segments. As of now, WWE has not publicly addressed the issue.