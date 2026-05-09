Jacob Fatu Opens Up About Emotional WrestleMania 42 Moment Backstage

WWE star Jacob Fatu appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast to discuss various topics, including his emotional reaction backstage after his win at WrestleMania 42.

Fatu said, “Yeah, it was different. Man, it just hit me. Everything hit me right when I walked [back]. I don’t know what it was. I seen [Triple] H in the back. I seen everybody in the back, had a good moment with Hunter. And I mean, just walking. Because if y’all know backstage bro, our locker room hella far from gorilla. I was actually — Bruce Pritchard even got hot. Well, he didn’t get hot, but I had to return his go-kart. I took his go-kart… but anyways, it was a far walk. So I didn’t take the go-kart this year… but after gorilla, I took a walk. And it was about a — it’s a little far walk, and after all that. Just getting out the ring still breathing, still just sweating. It’s feeling good man, but just taking that walk I was just by myself and I was just like locked in. But I thought about everything you know. Man, there’s one thing about me bro. I think about where I came from every day. There’s not a day that goes by, trust me. I think about it this morning, I think about where I came from every day, what it could have been every day. And I think that’s what motivates me and it keeps me — not saying I want to forget about those days. No, because I just remember what I don’t want to go, and I would never go back to that, especially being here. Would never go back to that.

On his wife being there:

“But man, it was — I thought about everything. I tapped in with everything. And then when I sat down, I’m just like, before the interview even cut I’m looking at the cameras. I’m looking at the people in suits. I’m looking at Sam [Roberts] and I’m looking at my gear. And I’m just like, ‘Damn.’ Like, ‘F**k dude. Bro, we really here.’ So, it was. And not only that, it was special. My wife’s never — my wife’s been with me forever, man. I’ve been with her for a long time, brother. I mean, if anybody deserves to sniff something, it’s that woman that deserves something. So, she was actually there for the very first time at a WWE event. And it couldn’t have been no better at Wrestlemania 42 that I manifested. So I think that’s what it was, too. Because I seen her in the crowd — well no, I’m sorry. She was all the way in the box, but I knew where they were at. So it was good. It was different man. It really is.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)