Paige Reveals Head Injury And Stitches After WWE SmackDown Segment

After Friday’s episode of SmackDown, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Paige shared a video on her Twitter account showing her bleeding from the head and receiving stitches after being struck by Nia Jax.

Paige wrote, “So @LinaFanene said ‘welcome back bitch’ #Smackdown”

Reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Paige and WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella appeared in a promo segment that turned physical after Fatal Influence interrupted them. Jax and Lash Legend then entered the scene, delivering verbal jabs before launching an attack on Paige and Bella. The challengers executed their finishers on the champions.

Paige and Bella won the Women’s Tag Team Championships in a Fatal 4-Way Match at WrestleMania 42, defeating the Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax and Tamina), Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, as well as Lyra Valkyria and Bayley to claim the titles.