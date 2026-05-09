WWE Files New Trademarks For Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, And John Cena

WWE has filed several new trademarks tied to some of the company’s biggest stars heading into WWE Backlash 2026, along with a filing that could hint at the revival of a former NXT tournament concept.

On May 8, WWE officially filed to trademark “Head of the Table,” the long-running nickname associated with Roman Reigns. The filing covers a wide range of merchandise categories, including shirts, jackets, hoodies, sweatshirts, pants, shorts, footwear, headwear, bandanas, and even Halloween and masquerade costumes.

WWE also moved to trademark “Samoan Werewolf,” the nickname linked to Jacob Fatu. That filing focuses primarily on entertainment services and covers wrestling exhibitions, television and online appearances, fan club-related services, newsletters, blogs, and sports entertainment content distribution.

Another filing centers around John Cena’s “Earn the Day” catchphrase. Similar to the Roman Reigns filing, it covers numerous merchandise categories, including clothing items and championship-style trophy belts.

The “Earn the Day” trademark has generated additional interest following Cena’s recent tease about a major announcement at Backlash. WrestleVotes Radio previously linked Cena’s upcoming announcement to WWE’s planned Club WWE launch, though it remains unclear whether the trademark is tied directly to that initiative or part of Cena’s branding strategy for the next phase of his career.

In addition to the wrestler-related filings, WWE also trademarked “NXT Global Heritage Invitational,” the name of the 2023 tournament originally used to determine the number one contender for Noam Dar’s Heritage Cup Championship in WWE NXT.

While the filing could simply be a routine protective renewal, its timing has sparked speculation about a possible return of the tournament format following Noam Dar’s recent comeback from the injury that forced him to vacate the Heritage Cup title.