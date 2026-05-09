Shawn Michaels Confirms Wild Story About Stephanie McMahon’s Wedding

Stephanie McMahon and Shawn Michaels shared a humorous behind-the-scenes story during a recent episode of What’s Your Story while discussing Michaels’ family appearing in the Peacock documentary The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels.

During the conversation, Michaels referenced his daughter using her nickname before Stephanie interrupted with an unexpected comment tied to her 2003 wedding to Triple H.

“Who was conceived at my wedding [to Triple H in 2003], just saying,” Stephanie joked.

Stephanie then revealed that her own daughter thought the comment was inappropriate.

“My daughter told me that that’s a gross thing to say. And I’m like, why?”

Michaels confirmed the story while laughing about how their children react to it now.

“Well, our kids, they know it all, and yeah, it grosses them out too. But yeah, she was. First time in a long time, Rebecca and I got to get away.”

Stephanie then closed the exchange with another joke directed at Michaels and his wife Rebecca.

“You made the most of it.”

The lighthearted exchange quickly gained attention online among wrestling fans, especially given the decades-long friendship and working relationship between Michaels, Stephanie, and Triple H both on-screen and behind the scenes in WWE.