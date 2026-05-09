WWE Backlash 2026: Full Card, Start Time, Streaming Details

WWE Backlash 2026 takes place tonight from Amalie Arena in Tampa, featuring a stacked lineup headlined by Roman Reigns defending the World Heavyweight Championship against his own family member, Jacob Fatu.

Reigns captured the title from CM Punk in the main event of night two of WrestleMania 42 and now faces one of the most dangerous challengers of his current reign. Fatu has built momentum rapidly following his WrestleMania victory over Drew McIntyre and has repeatedly used the Tongan Death Grip on Reigns during recent confrontations. With ties to both men, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso could potentially influence the outcome of the championship match.

The United States Championship will also be on the line as Trick Williams defends against Sami Zayn in a WrestleMania rematch. Williams defeated Zayn to win the championship at WrestleMania 42, but Zayn’s increasingly aggressive behavior in recent weeks has shifted fan perception dramatically. His now-infamous attack on the Gingerbread Man character on SmackDown has only intensified speculation regarding a full heel turn, despite Zayn insisting otherwise publicly.

Elsewhere on the card, Seth Rollins finally collides with Bron Breakker in singles action after months of tension stemming from Breakker’s betrayal of Rollins last October and the subsequent rise of The Vision faction.

The women’s division will also be in focus as Iyo Sky faces Asuka in a match that has been building for months. The storyline has notably been impacted by the recent WWE departure of Kairi Sane, although Bryan Alvarez recently stated there is reportedly “better than a 50 percent chance” Sane could make a surprise appearance tonight.

In another featured match, Danhausen teams with a mystery partner against The Miz and Kit Wilson. The bout marks Danhausen’s first in-ring appearance on a WWE premium live event. Betting odds have listed CM Punk as the favorite to be revealed as the mystery partner, though speculation has also surrounded musician Jelly Roll following reports that WWE previously considered involving him in a Backlash storyline before creative plans changed.

Additionally, John Cena is scheduled to make what WWE has described as a “history-making” announcement during the event. Recent speculation from WrestleVotes Radio has linked the announcement to WWE’s upcoming Club WWE initiative.

WWE Backlash 2026 Card

World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

Iyo Sky vs. Asuka

Danhausen and mystery partner vs. The Miz and Kit Wilson

John Cena’s history-making announcement

How To Watch

United States: ESPN Unlimited / ESPN 2 (first hour)

International: Netflix

Start Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

Location: Amalie Arena – Tampa, Florida