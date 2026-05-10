WWE Announces Historic Change For AAA TripleMania 34

During Saturday’s 2026 WWE Backlash premium live event (PLE), WWE announced that AAA’s TripleMania 34 will take place at two separate locations in September. This announcement was made immediately following the tag team match between Danhausen and Minihausen against The Miz and Kit Wilson.

AAA TripleMania 34 will be expanding to a two-night format for the first time ever, scheduled for Friday, September 11, and Sunday, September 13. Night two of TripleMania 34 has already been confirmed for Ciudad de Mexico, while the location for Night One has yet to be revealed.

This will be the second TripleMania event since WWE acquired the Lucha Libre promotion. Last year, the show took place at Arena CDMX in Azcapotzalco, Mexico City, on August 16. The event was headlined by a Fatal 4-Way match for the AAA Mega Championship, featuring El Hijo del Vikingo, Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano.

No matches have been announced yet for either night of AAA TripleMania 34, but updates will be provided as they become available. The shift to a two-night format marks a historic first for this long-running AAA event, which has traditionally been held as a single-night extravaganza.