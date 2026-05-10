Trick Williams Hints At Major Future WWE Feud Following Backlash Victory

WWE United States Champion Trick Williams, who successfully defended his title against Sami Zayn at the 2026 Backlash PLE on Saturday, participated in the post-show to discuss various topics, including the possibility of defending his title against Carmelo Hayes.

Williams said, “The people [have] spoken. Let’s see what happens. I mean, look, look, look, look, look, we’ll see what happens. Me and Yachty, we’ll go talk about it and see what we come up with.”

You can check out Williams’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)