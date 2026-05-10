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Trick Williams Hints At Major Future WWE Feud Following Backlash Victory

By
James Hetfield
-
(Photo Credit: Instagram)

WWE United States Champion Trick Williams, who successfully defended his title against Sami Zayn at the 2026 Backlash PLE on Saturday, participated in the post-show to discuss various topics, including the possibility of defending his title against Carmelo Hayes.

Williams said, “The people [have] spoken. Let’s see what happens. I mean, look, look, look, look, look, we’ll see what happens. Me and Yachty, we’ll go talk about it and see what we come up with.”

You can check out Williams’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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