Matt Hardy Opens Up About His WWE “Version 1” Character

TNA Wrestling star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including his time as the “Version 1” character.

Hardy said, “I’ve tried very hard to be ahead of the curve. I was so happy because when Jeff and I first separated and Jeff was a babyface on RAW and I was a heel on SmackDown, and I got to do Matt Hardy ‘Version 1,’ that was much more in my lane. It was character work. I got to be over the top, a little delusional, full of myself.”

On his role in The Hardys duo:

“I was kind of like the meat and potatoes of the team, and Jeff was the guy that would do all the amazing rock star stuff.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)