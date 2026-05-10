Liv Morgan Addresses Potential WWE SummerSlam Opponents

WWE Women’s World Champion and Judgment Day member Liv Morgan discussed her new song “Trouble” and the fan reactions to it during an interview with Ring the Belle.

Morgan said, “I love it. I think it’s iconic. I think it’s polarizing, and it’s exactly what I wanted it to be. You hate that you love it. You hate that you love it because it’s so catchy and it’s so good and it’s just like iconic. You can be a hater, or you can just be real and enjoy the music, enjoy the video, enjoy my efforts as the greatest Women’s World Champion of all time.”

On performing the dance for her song live at WrestleMania 42:

“Honestly, I was like so nervous that I wasn’t even nervous cuz I was like I have no choice but to eat. I have no choice but to eat it up. So, it’s like you can’t even be nervous because you just have no choice but to kill it, you know? I was like, I am going — I’m not like this. This entrance is going to be my legacy [laughter] in wrestling. People are going to look back on this. [laughter] We’re going to dance to it all the time.”

On how she did it in homage to Britney Spears:

“It was all for Britney. It was all for Britney. Everything that I did that day was for Britney. Everything. Are you kidding me? It was all for her. Britney, if you’re watching this, I love you. I love you. And I did it all for you. Actually, this championship reign is for you, Britney. The entire reign is for Britney.”

On learning the choreography which she had to nail before her match:

“Crazy. Yeah. I mean, I’ve never taken a dance class a day in my life. So, I’m in this 3-day intensive pop star practice, you know. It was amazing and I had so much fun, and now I want to take dance class cuz I I loved it so much. Um, but yeah, it was different because it’s not in my wheelhouse. I’ve been in WWE and wrestling the last 11 years of my life. So, it’s very much my comfort zone. It’s what I know how to do. So to prepare for something that I don’t do and that I don’t practice was different [laughter] for me at this point in my life, like to really take on something new. But I had so much fun, and I feel like it’s cool to learn that you can do new things and be good at them, or like fall in love with new things. And so that was a cool experience.”

On still doing all her media interviews with the knot on her forehead:

“I mean, still cute though. Yeah. Honestly, I thought this would be gone by now, but it’s not. So, we’re just working with it, and we’re just going with the flow. But yeah, honored honored honored to be doing all the media. [On not taking any breaks] *Knot* I, *knot* the Liv Morgan. You don’t take breaks. Whenever WWE calls, I answer.”

On potential matchups for her at SummerSlam 2026:

“I am open to any of the girlies. We had a lot of girlies come back. We have Paige back. We have Brie [Bella]. We have Nikki [Bella]. We have AJ [Lee]. Sol Ruca came and interrupted me on Monday Night Raw. You know what I mean? There’s lots of things going on right now. So, my eyes are open. I have tricks up my sleeve. Anyone that wants a shot at my Women’s World Championship, I’m obviously welcome to, you know, but I’m not wishing or wanting for anything. It’s me. Anything can happen at WrestleMania. Anything can happen at SummerSlam. It is the biggest party of the summer.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)