The Sandman Reveals How His Iconic ECW Entrance Was Created

ECW legend The Sandman appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss various topics, including his entrance to the ring while drinking beer and smashing the can against his head to the sounds of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”

Sandman said, “So I had a job working for the Philadelphia Inquirer. I had had a thing we called the Sandman van. It was a custom van. There’s like four captains chairs, a bed in the back, TV and everything. I would pile 10-12 kids in there and drop them off in a neighborhood. They would knock on doors, and they would get people to sign up for The Philadelphia Inquirer. So one of those kids that work for me, he keeps telling me about the song, but I didn’t know what he was talking about. Then he got a tape. It was like an eight-track. I hear it, and I’m like, boom. I think I was coming out to ‘Big Shot’ to Billy Joel, and then I switched over to that. Look how great that was.”

On the rest of his entrance:

“Just get drunker and drunker before shows. I’m like, All right, that’s it. So, all right, here we go. So this is how I stopped coming out of the freaking locker room and I started coming in from the front door, side door, whatever. Me and Missy Hyatt were at Queens, I think it was the strip club the Elks Lodge. So we’re in the Elks Lodge, and they’re playing my music, so they had to loop it again. Somebody comes running out. He goes to find me. I ended up going through the front door, and I’m like, All right, this is pretty cool. I think I’m gonna start doing that. Another happenstance thing.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)