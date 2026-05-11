Royce Keys Names High-Profile Opponents He Has Sights Set On, Big Goal For 2026

While being interviewed recently by Sports Boom US, Royce Keys spoke about potential high-profile opponents in WWE, and having championship aspirations for this year.

The following are some of the highlights from the interview.

On his WWE goal for 2026: “Have a championship belt around my waist. It’s gonna happen. Talking to the audience, you can always get better at promos. You can always figure out a different way or how to get better connecting with the audience. One person that comes to mind is Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts. He reminds me of my grandfather, because my grandfather was stern and he knew he was serious, and he didn’t have to yell. You look back at old Jake Roberts’ promos, he never yelled. But you knew he was serious.”

On having his sights set on Jacob Fatu, Oba Femi, Gunther and others: “Anybody and everybody, anybody that gets in the ring can get it. I take what I want, and that’s something I lived by my whole life. I would love to get in the ring with Gunther, Trick Williams, Jacob Fatu, Oba Femi. Anybody, man, I’m down. I don’t run from anybody. It can be anybody. Nobody gonna get in between us. If you’re in a bar and you see two big dudes go at it, what are you going to do? Hard hitting, going at it. Nonstop action. Two dudes that refuse to lay down for anybody. Somebody’s not going to get up.”

Check out the complete interview at SportsBoom.us.