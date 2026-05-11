Ronda Rousey Calls Her Final WWE Run A “Clusterf*ck”

Former WWE star Ronda Rousey recently reflected on her second run with WWE during 2022 and 2023, describing the backstage environment at the time as chaotic and difficult to navigate.

Speaking with Complex, Rousey was candid about her frustrations working under Vince McMahon during that period.

“Vince McMahon was just more far gone and more difficult to work with, and there was a lot of inner turmoil going on in the company. It was kind of a sh*tshow, and nobody ever knew what was going on.”

Rousey described WWE’s creative process at the time as extremely disorganized, with plans frequently changing at the last minute and very little communication between talent and management.

“And you would get to the arena and you would be made to do something that somebody threw in your lap that they hadn’t thought about until 15 minutes before. Everything was super last minute and not well thought out, and there was no communication, no back and forth.”

She also explained that attempts to collaborate creatively often felt more confrontational than productive.

“Any attempt to collaborate felt like we were trying to negotiate something, as opposed to partnering together to make something great.”

Despite still enjoying performing in the ring, Rousey admitted the stress and uncertainty surrounding the creative process overshadowed much of the experience.

“And unfortunately, I love being out there in the ring and doing it, but the process was just such a clusterfck shtshow that it was so much more anxiety than it was worth.

I just look back at it, and I just remember the anxiety of not knowing what was going on. And then at the last minute, you know, maybe we’d be able to pull it out and have a good night—and maybe not.”

Rousey also openly stated that she supported Triple H eventually taking over WWE creative responsibilities and noted that she has heard positive things about the current backstage environment since the leadership changes.

“I was definitely, you know, team Triple H to take it over.

So, I’ve heard it’s been much better since he’s taken things over, but unfortunately, I didn’t get to experience it.”