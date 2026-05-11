Backstage Update On Ireland’s Push To Host WWE WrestleMania

The push to bring WrestleMania to Ireland is reportedly being viewed internally as a long-term project rather than an immediate possibility, according to new details from Corey Brennan of Fightful Select.

Per Brennan’s report, sources close to the proposed bid believe Ireland could realistically land WrestleMania if the Irish government fully embraces the idea of positioning the country as a major international sports and entertainment destination.

Those involved with the proposal are reportedly dismissing concerns related to local opposition surrounding Croke Park, the 82,000-seat stadium expected to host the event if a bid were successful. Residents near the stadium have historically objected to large-scale events at the venue, but supporters of the WrestleMania concept reportedly point to the successful NFL games already held there, as well as the upcoming Manchester United vs. Leeds United match scheduled for August, as proof that global events can successfully operate at the stadium.

However, two major hurdles reportedly remain.

The first is financial. According to the report, Ireland would likely need to match or exceed the reported $6 million hosting bid submitted by Las Vegas for WrestleMania. Sources within the Irish wrestling scene reportedly described that figure as one of the biggest obstacles facing the proposal.

The second concern involves logistics and weather. Unlike several modern stadiums that host major WWE events, Croke Park does not have a roof, making Ireland’s unpredictable climate a legitimate concern for an outdoor WrestleMania event.

Despite those issues, supporters of the idea reportedly believe the economic upside could be enormous. Fightful was told the event could generate close to €300 million for the Irish economy, a figure expected to be central to any eventual government pitch.

Maurice Shortall previously told the Irish Mirror that Ireland is well positioned to make a “credible and competitive” bid for WrestleMania and has indicated plans to formally bring the idea before the Irish government.

At present, WrestleMania 43 is expected to take place in Saudi Arabia, while Nashville has also reportedly been discussed internally as a potential future host city.