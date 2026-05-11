AJ Styles Explains Why Danhausen Works So Well

AJ Styles recently praised the work of Danhausen in WWE, highlighting both his comedic timing and the unique role he brings to WWE programming.

Speaking on The Phenomenally Retro Podcast, Styles said Danhausen’s current presentation has been highly effective, particularly his interactions with The Miz.

“From what I can see, his comedic timing is perfect. They put him in there with The Miz, which is perfect, and man, it’s so good.”

Styles went on to explain why he believes comedy characters remain important within professional wrestling and why variety is necessary on wrestling shows.

“It’s pretty awesome, dude. He’s doing a great job, and this is what we need. I think a lot of people don’t understand it.”

According to Styles, wrestling works best when promotions balance serious in-ring competition with humor, storytelling, and entertainment elements.

“We need a little bit of everything. We want to make sure you get the entertainment from wrestling, but also we want to make you laugh, too. And we’ve got storylines. We want to give you a little bit of everything.”

Styles concluded by saying Danhausen has successfully carved out that niche within WWE programming.

“Danhausen is definitely filling that need.”

Danhausen has quickly become one of WWE’s more polarizing acts since debuting with the company, with fans divided between embracing the comedic presentation and preferring a more sports-oriented approach to WWE storytelling.