Brock Lesnar Still Listed As Active Wrestler Internally By WWE

Brock Lesnar reportedly remains classified internally as an active WWE performer despite being publicly shifted to the alumni section of WWE’s website.

According to a report from PWInsider, Lesnar is still listed internally within WWE’s roster system as a free agent, indicating the company has not officially categorized him as retired behind the scenes.

The report adds another layer to ongoing speculation regarding Lesnar’s future, especially given WWE’s public presentation of him over the past year. On television, Lesnar has been moved into the “Forever” section of WWE’s opening signature video, while Paul Heyman has repeatedly stated on-screen that Lesnar is finished.

Despite that messaging, many fans continue to speculate about a potential return, particularly with this year’s SummerSlam taking place in Minnesota — Lesnar’s home state and the location closely associated with his amateur wrestling background and personal life.

Recent WWE storylines have also fueled further intrigue. During last Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Heyman revealed that the favor he owed Gunther involved securing him a title opportunity.

WWE has since officially announced Gunther vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash in Italy, leaving fans guessing how — or if — Lesnar could eventually factor into WWE’s future plans.