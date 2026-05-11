CM Punk Reportedly Not Returning On WWE RAW Tonight

CM Punk is reportedly not set for an immediate return to WWE television following speculation surrounding both WWE Backlash 2026 and tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.

According to PWInsider Elite, Punk was not backstage at Backlash on Saturday and is also not expected to appear at Raw tonight in Knoxville.

“CM Punk was not backstage at the PPV and is not expected at this week’s WWE Raw, either.”

Punk has only appeared once on WWE programming since losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Roman Reigns in the night two main event of WrestleMania 42 on April 19.

That lone appearance came during the Raw after WrestleMania, where Punk addressed recent setbacks both inside and outside the ring before teasing a future pursuit of Cody Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Heading into Backlash, Punk had been heavily rumored as a possible mystery partner for Danhausen due to their well-known friendship and Punk’s open WWE schedule following WrestleMania.

Instead, the mystery role was filled by Mascarita Sagrada from AAA, who appeared as Minihausen in the match alongside Danhausen during their victory over The Miz and Kit Wilson.

At this time, WWE has not announced a timetable for Punk’s next television appearance.

The currently advertised lineup for tonight’s Raw from Food City Center includes:

Acknowledgment Ceremony: Jacob Fatu acknowledges Roman Reigns

Oba Femi Open Challenge

The Street Profits and Joe Hendry vs. Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory

Brie Bella and Paige appearing live

Seth Rollins appearance