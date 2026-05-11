New Details Revealed About WWE’s John Cena Classic Tournament

More details have emerged regarding John Cena’s newly announced “John Cena Classic,” with indications that WWE itself is still actively developing the concept behind the project.

During WWE Backlash 2026, Cena officially revealed the creation of the John Cena Classic, describing it as “the best of today vs. the best of tomorrow.” Cena also confirmed that the concept will feature a new event, a new championship, and fan voting to help determine winners.

However, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, many of the specifics surrounding the concept have not yet been finalized internally.

“Regarding the details of the John Cena Invitational, we were just told today that this is a work in progress. They wanted to make the announcement but as far as what it is, that is not decided so any speculation of tournament vs. individual matches or how the champions will be set up is just speculation.”

The report suggests WWE intentionally moved forward with the announcement before fully settling on the structure of the project, leaving open numerous possibilities regarding how the event and championship could ultimately function.

Following Backlash, Cena also addressed the announcement publicly on Twitter/X, acknowledging that the concept carries risks and may evolve over time.

“The John Cena Classic may not be perfect by any means yet it’s authentically me (I am not perfect either) and reflects my values and beliefs.”

Cena further admitted he understands the project could fail but believes it is still worth pursuing.

“I’m aware that there is the risk it might be a total failure and I’m not afraid of that and believe it’s still worth stepping ‘in the arena.’”

At this stage, WWE has not confirmed whether the John Cena Classic will take the form of a tournament, recurring event series, fan-voted competition format, or something entirely different.