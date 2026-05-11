Asuka Backstage At WWE RAW Amid Ongoing Future Speculation

Asuka is reportedly in Knoxville ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Raw despite growing speculation surrounding her future with WWE.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, a story has been circulating internally within some WWE circles claiming that Asuka could soon return to Japan for an extended period due to a personal family matter that reportedly will not be publicly disclosed.

However, Johnson stressed that the story has not yet been independently confirmed and noted that Asuka is currently backstage in Knoxville and available for tonight’s Raw if WWE creative chooses to use her.

The report adds further uncertainty to an already complicated situation surrounding Asuka following WWE Backlash 2026.

After Backlash, Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Asuka is believed to be “semi-retired,” noting that multiple people backstage were reportedly saying goodbye to her following her match against Iyo Sky.

That speculation intensified after Iyo posted an emotional public message to Asuka following their match, describing it as the “final chapter” of their story together.

At the same time, Fightful previously reported that Asuka signed a long-term WWE contract during the summer of 2024, creating additional questions regarding how any extended absence or semi-retirement status would fit into WWE’s current contractual landscape under TKO Group Holdings.

Tonight’s Raw from Food City Center is set to feature the fallout from Backlash, including:

Acknowledgment Ceremony: Jacob Fatu acknowledges Roman Reigns

Oba Femi Open Challenge

The Street Profits and Joe Hendry vs. Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory

Brie Bella and Paige appearing live

Seth Rollins appearance