WWE Teases Uncertain Future For Asuka

Asuka’s WWE future became even more uncertain during the May 11 edition of WWE Raw following an emotional backstage farewell segment involving Iyo Sky.

The storyline follows the events of WWE Backlash 2026, where Iyo defeated Asuka in singles competition before the two shared an emotional embrace in the ring. After the match, Asuka raised Iyo’s hand and waved to the fans while leaving the arena, immediately sparking speculation regarding her status.

During Raw, commentator Michael Cole added to the uncertainty by stating that Asuka’s future was currently “up in the air.”

Later in the show, WWE aired a backstage segment showing Asuka speaking privately with Iyo before leaving the building carrying her luggage.

Asuka emotionally told Iyo: “I was looking for someone to take over my position. Finally, you’ve become the person. I’m so glad it was you. I’m proud of you.”

Iyo responded by emphasizing the lasting bond between the two despite their rivalry. “Even if we fight, we will always be family. Goodbye, Asuka-san. See you later!”

Following the exchange, Asuka quietly exited the building, further fueling speculation among fans about whether WWE is setting up a long-term absence, semi-retirement storyline, or a possible farewell to the company.