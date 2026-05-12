Report: Stephen A. Smith Could Be Headed For Bigger WWE Role

Dave Meltzer has revealed that serious discussions are reportedly taking place within WWE regarding a potential working relationship with Stephen A. Smith, with backstage reaction said to be far more positive than the response to Pat McAfee’s recent WrestleMania involvement.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that Smith’s name has been discussed heavily internally and indicated the talks are being taken seriously.

“We haven’t seen anything with Stephen A. Smith yet, although, boy, has that name been talked about, and I know it’s serious talk.”

Meltzer then contrasted the reaction to Smith with the frustration reportedly generated earlier this year over McAfee’s integration into WWE creative storylines.

“Put it this way, a lot of the people who were not happy about Pat McAfee, in fact, are favorable to Stephen A. As far as internally, it goes,” Meltzer said.

McAfee’s involvement in the Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton storyline heading into WrestleMania 42 was previously reported to have originated from Ari Emanuel rather than WWE’s creative team, leading to significant internal pushback.

Smith has already appeared as part of WWE’s broader ESPN partnership during WrestleMania 42 coverage, with ESPN Unlimited having carried WWE premium live events in the United States since Wrestlepalooza in September 2025.

The ESPN personality even became part of WWE-related online discussion during WrestleMania weekend after Danhausen publicly “cursed” him ahead of the event, while Smith was loudly booed by portions of the crowd during night one.

Additionally, WrestleVotes previously reported via Fightful Select that ESPN executives were pleased with Smith’s WWE involvement and enthusiastic about expanding the relationship further, with an expected payoff or larger role reportedly being discussed for summer 2026.