MVP Takes Another Shot At Triple H During Discussion About WWE Legacy

MVP once again took aim at Triple H while discussing WWE legends and their impact on other performers during a recent episode of his Marking Out podcast.

Comparing Triple H to The Undertaker, MVP argued that Undertaker consistently elevated far more talent throughout his career than WWE’s current Chief Content Officer ever did as an active wrestler.

“You can go down the list, and you can think of talents that Undertaker worked with that he elevated and got over.”

MVP then questioned how many wrestlers fans directly associate with Triple H helping elevate during his own in-ring run.

“How many people do you remember ‘The Nose’ Triple H getting over in his career? How many people can you associate with him? And I’ll give you two. I’ll give you Randy Orton. I’ll give you Batista. Take them away—who else can you remember under, Triple Nose getting over?”

He also specifically referenced Triple H’s feud with Jeff Hardy, criticizing the way Triple H handled losing to Hardy and arguing the moment lacked the type of vulnerability needed to truly elevate another star.

“And even when he put Jeff Hardy over-I remember the finish because, you know, it was a three-count, and he [clears throat] sat up smiling like, ‘Gosh golly, he got me.’ You know, like—not, ‘Boom, oh man, I’m hurt.’ He wouldn’t even give that to Jeff Hardy where it was, ‘Oh man, he beat me.’ He got up, sat up, and was like, [groaning] ‘He got me,’ you know?”

MVP concluded by framing the discussion around overall long-term value to WWE, arguing that Undertaker’s willingness to help establish new stars made him more important in the bigger picture.

“If The Undertaker made, let’s just say for the sake of our conversation, 10 other guys through the course of his career, and ‘The Nose’ got two or three other guys over that he elevated them…In the big scheme of things, the big picture—who was more valuable for the company?”

MVP has openly criticized Triple H on multiple occasions in recent years, particularly when discussing backstage politics and talent development during Triple H’s in-ring era in WWE.