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WWE Confirms New Roman Reigns RAW Appearances After “Clerical Error” Report

By
James Hetfield
-
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns | WWE

PWMania.com previously reported that reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns was initially scheduled to appear in several episodes of RAW in June, but he has since been removed from the lineup. His previous listing was attributed to a “clerical error” as he was not actually scheduled for those episodes.

WWE has now officially added Reigns to three of the four RAW episodes in June, reflecting an updated schedule for his appearances. In addition to all episodes leading up to WWE Clash in Italy later this month, Reigns is confirmed to be appearing on the following dates:

* June 1st: Turin, Italy
* June 15th: Baltimore, Maryland
* June 29th: Atlantic City, New Jersey

Roman Reigns defeated Jacob Fatu at WWE Backlash this past Saturday, successfully retaining his World Heavyweight Championship. However, after the match, Fatu launched an attack on Reigns out of frustration. The following Monday on RAW, Fatu attacked Reigns again during the Roman Reigns Acknowledgement Ceremony, ultimately standing tall at the end of the night while raising the World Heavyweight Championship above his head.

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