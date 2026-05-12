New Danhausen WWE Merchandise Sparks Controversy Among Fans

WWE star Danhausen has been one of the most talked-about figures in the company since his debut. He was successful in his match at Saturday’s 2026 WWE Backlash premium live event (PLE), where he teamed with Minihausen to defeat The Miz and Kit Wilson in tag team action.

The duo of Danhausen and Minihausen received some assistance from their friends during the match, which divided opinions among fans—some loved it, while others did not. This seems to be a common reaction to anything related to Danhausen. Shortly after WWE Backlash, the company released new merchandise for Danhausen, but the response from the WWE Universe was mixed.

The comment section quickly turned into a debate about whether the new design was generated by AI. The role of AI in creative artwork is still somewhat unclear, and there are concerns about its potential impact on the livelihoods of actual artists. Inconsistencies in the merchandise design fueled these allegations.

Danhausen has previously expressed his views on AI, and fans have used his opinions to articulate their feelings about him. As of now, Danhausen has not commented on this situation.