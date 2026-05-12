Royce Keys Reveals Which WWE Stars He Wants To Face Most

WWE star Royce Keys discussed various topics with SportsBoom, including potential opponents he would like to face in the company.

Keys said, “Anybody and everybody, anybody that gets in the ring can get it. I take what I want, and that’s something I lived by my whole life. I would love to get in the ring with GUNTHER, Trick Williams, Jacob Fatu, Oba Femi. Anybody, man, I’m down. I don’t run from anybody. It can be anybody.”

On facing Jacob Fatu:

“Nobody gonna get in between us…If you’re in a bar and you see two big dudes go at it, what are you going to do? Hard hitting, going at it. Nonstop action. Two dudes that refuse to lay down for anybody. Somebody’s not going to get up.”

On what he wants to improve on:

“Talking to the audience. You can always get better at promos. You can always figure out a different way or how to get better connecting with the audience. One person that comes to mind is Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts. He reminds me of my grandfather, because my grandfather was stern and he knew he was serious, and he didn’t have to yell. You look back at old Jake Roberts’ promos, he never yelled. But you knew he was serious.”

On who he looked up to:

“There were many such as Mark Henry, Booker, T, Stone Cold, The Rock. There was Mr. Perfect, Rick Rude, Haku. So many different guys that looked up to depending on where I was in my life. I like a lot of Triple H. There was some X-Pac. It depends on the mood I was in. Sometimes I would pretend I was a different wrestler every day growing up.”