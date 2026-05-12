Tuesday, May 12, 2026
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Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE RAW
WWE RAW

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The event is set to start at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

In an exciting matchup, “The Ruler” Oba Femi will face an opponent who has yet to be determined in an open challenge. Additionally, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Hall of Famer Brie Bella and Paige, will defend their titles against The Judgment Day, featuring “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez and “Big Mami Cool” Raquel Rodriguez.

Join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT for complete live coverage of WWE RAW results.

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