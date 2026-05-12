WWE Star’s Social Media Message Sparks Speculation About His Future

Angel Garza has sparked speculation about the future of Los Garza following a cryptic social media message posted after Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw.

Garza and his cousin Humberto Carrillo made a surprise appearance on Raw in Knoxville, where they were decisively defeated by Oba Femi in a two-on-one handicap match designed to further establish Femi’s dominance.

The appearance immediately stood out given that both Garza and Carrillo are officially assigned to SmackDown, while neither had wrestled on Raw since appearing in a battle royal back in 2023.

Shortly after the show ended, Garza posted the following message on Twitter/X:

“Thank you to everyone who never jumped off the ship and kept supporting the Garza Legacy through it all.”

The wording of the post, combined with the one-sided nature of the loss and WWE’s ongoing roster cuts following WrestleMania 42, has led to increased fan speculation regarding whether Los Garza could potentially be on the verge of exiting the company.

Since April 24, WWE has released or parted ways with approximately 30 performers across both the main roster and WWE NXT.

Garza and Carrillo originally debuted separately on WWE’s main roster in 2019 before officially forming a tag team in 2021. Garza notably competed at WrestleMania 36 alongside Austin Theory in a losing effort against The Street Profits.

Outside WWE, Los Garza captured the AAA World Tag Team Championships at Triplemania last June before dropping the titles to Psycho Clown and Pagano in August.

Since then, the duo’s WWE appearances have largely been limited to SmackDown, Main Event, and live events, with the team reportedly picking up just one victory throughout all of 2026 so far.