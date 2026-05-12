Rob Van Dam Launches New Cannabis And CBD Wellness Brand

Rob Van Dam is officially entering the cannabis wellness industry with the launch of a new line of THC and CBD products under the RVD420 and DAM GOOD CBD brands.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, the WWE Hall of Famer’s new venture will feature a multi-state rollout of THC products through RVD420, alongside a national direct-to-consumer CBD platform called DAM GOOD CBD, which is scheduled to launch in Summer 2026.

The announcement states that RVD420 will launch across seven key U.S. markets through a partnership with a major multi-state cannabis operator. Meanwhile, the DAM GOOD CBD platform will focus on recovery, rest, and general wellness products.

Van Dam commented on the launch and explained how cannabis products have played a role throughout his life and career.

“Creating these products for other cannabis enthusiasts is very important to me – THC and CBD products have been part of my routine for decades and instrumental to my success,” Van Dam said.

“Authenticity, quality, and consistency are all things that I stand for, and will be part of the customer experience when trying the products.”

The move comes as cannabis and CBD wellness products continue to expand rapidly across the United States, with several athletes and entertainers entering the industry in recent years.

Van Dam is widely regarded as one of the most influential stars in ECW history before later becoming a world champion in WWE. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.