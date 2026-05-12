Sting’s Son Garrett Borden Set To Make Pro Wrestling Debut This Weekend

Both sons of Sting are now officially pursuing professional wrestling careers, with Garrett Borden set to make his in-ring debut this weekend.

Rhodes Wrestling Association announced that Garrett Borden — the eldest son of Steve “Sting” Borden — will wrestle his first professional match at the RWA Final Reckoning event on Sunday, May 17 in Leander.

Garrett is scheduled to face Brandon Barretta in his debut bout. The Rhodes Wrestling Association and Rhodes Wrestling Academy are operated by Dustin Rhodes, who also works as a coach for All Elite Wrestling.

“The son of the legendary Stinger makes his in-ring debut at Final Reckoning,” the promotion stated in its announcement. “Standing in his way is up and coming midwest native Brandon Barretta. Brandon is looking to rain on the parade of Garrett Borden and make his mark in RWA.”

Like his younger brother Steven Borden, Garrett reportedly had little initial interest in becoming a wrestler before eventually being inspired during Sting’s retirement run in AEW.

Steven is currently further along in his development, already competing on the independent wrestling scene while also working dark matches at AEW events. Both sons are now in their 30s.

Garrett’s wife, Katelyn Borden, also has ties to AEW through her community outreach role with the company and has trained at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy under the ring name Jael.

She has been away from in-ring competition since 2025 following the birth of the couple’s son, Bronson.