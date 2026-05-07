Dark Side of the Ring Season 7 Premiere To Focus On TNA And Jeff Jarrett

Dark Side of the Ring is officially set to return this summer for its seventh season, with the new installment kicking off with an extensive three-part spotlight on Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and company founder Jeff Jarrett.

According to Variety, the new season premieres Tuesday, July 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern on Vice TV, with two episodes airing on opening night before the series transitions into a weekly release format.

The first three episodes will focus on the early years of TNA through Jarrett’s personal story, including the rise of the promotion, his struggles with addiction, and the emotional impact of losing his first wife, Jill Jarrett, in 2007.

Series co-creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener described season seven as the most ambitious chapter of the series so far.

“Each season, we try to challenge ourselves to go deeper, and season seven is our most ambitious yet. That’s especially true with our three-part exploration of TNA Wrestling, where Jeff Jarrett’s journey of redemption and resilience gives us a unique lens into the highs, struggles, and lasting impact of the foundational years of the company. It’s a perfect example of how compelling and ultimately human these stories really are,” Husney and Eisener said.

Vice TV president Pete Gaffney also commented on the continued success and importance of the franchise.

“Dark Side of the Ring is one of our strongest franchises that speaks to our audience with its gritty exposition of the real emotional and physical costs behind professional wrestling. Wrestling is one of America’s most influential pop culture phenomena, and this series further explores the blurred lines between wrestling’s spectacle and reality, ultimately uncovering the truths behind the stories fans thought they knew,” Gaffney said.

Since debuting in 2019, Dark Side of the Ring has become the most successful original series in Vice TV history and has led to multiple spinoff projects centered around sports and pop culture.

The announced episode lineup for season seven includes:

TNA Wrestling and Jeff Jarrett (three-part special)

Paul Orndorff

Big Boss Man (Ray Traylor)

Missy Hyatt

Samoa Joe vs. Necro Butcher and the real-life issues stemming from their infamous 2005 IWA-MS match

Zach Gowen

The Renegade (Rick Wilson)