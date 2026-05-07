Raja Jackson Reportedly Accepts Plea Deal In Wrestling Assault Case

More details have emerged regarding the 2025 incident involving Raja Jackson, the son of MMA legend Rampage Jackson, and independent wrestler Syko Stu at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event.

According to a report from The California Post, Jackson has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors stemming from the altercation. The incident reportedly began with a confrontation between the two men before the event, which later escalated when Jackson entered the ring during Stu’s match and attacked him.

The report states that Jackson pleaded no contest to one felony count of battery causing serious bodily injury during a recent court appearance.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said:

“The 26-year-old pleaded no contest to one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury at a preliminary hearing setting after striking the agreement with officials.”

The report further noted:

“Raja also admitted to two special allegations, including personal infliction of great bodily injury and engaging in violent conduct.”

Jackson is reportedly scheduled to be sentenced in late June. The expected terms of the agreement include 90 days in county jail, two years of probation, and restitution payments to Syko Stu.

According to the report, Jackson is also expected to pay $81,703.38 in restitution before sentencing as part of the plea arrangement.