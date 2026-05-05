TNA iMPACT On AMC Viewership And Rating Report For 4/30/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC drew an average of 209,000 viewers, earning a 0.03 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This marks a 19.43% increase from the previous week’s viewership of 175,000, while maintaining the same rating of 0.03 in the same demographic. It is important to note that these figures do not include viewership from AMC+ or TNA+.

Despite the increase in viewers, the rating in the key 18-49 demographic is still lower than in recent weeks and ties with last week for the lowest rating since the February 26th episode, which also had a 0.03 rating. The total audience was slightly down from the 212,000 viewers recorded two weeks ago, as AEW Collision faced competition in the first hour.

Additionally, TNA iMPACT lacks reliable past-year comparisons due to the unavailability of viewership data for 2024 and 2025. So far in 2026, TNA iMPACT has averaged a 0.041 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 223,000 viewers.

The episode was headlined by “The Drifter” Elijah facing off against “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian in a Walk With Elijah Guitar Strap Match.