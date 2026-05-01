Updated Lineup For May 14 Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for its upcoming weekly television program, which will air live on May 14 from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California, on AMC and TNA+.

The TNA X-Division Champion, “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater, will defend his title against “Prime” Cedric Alexander from The System.

Additionally, AJ Francis will face KC Navarro in a Street Fight. There will also be a TNA World Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal.

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