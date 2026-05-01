Ash By Elegance Undergoing Surgery

Ash By Elegance has revealed that she is undergoing surgery, sharing the update with fans via social media.

Posting to Instagram Stories and X, Ash kept details limited but asked for support while hinting at a deeper story she plans to share in the future.

“Surgery time! Prayers up! Adds to my story I will share and hopefully help others going through what I am! Trust me you are not alone!”

The news comes shortly after her return to Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, where she resumed in-ring competition at the TNA Rebellion pay-per-view on April 11. Her comeback followed an extended absence due to an undisclosed medical issue that had previously forced her to relinquish the TNA Knockouts World Championship at TNA Victory Road in late 2025, at which point she also announced her retirement.

After being medically cleared earlier this year, Ash returned to television and most recently appeared on TNA iMPACT! on April 30, accompanying Mr. Elegance to the ring alongside Heather, M by Elegance, and The Personal Concierge.

At this time, no further details have been provided regarding the nature of the procedure or her expected recovery timeline.

We wish Ash a full and speedy recovery.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates.