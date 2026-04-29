Wednesday, April 29, 2026
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TNA iMPACT On AMC Viewership And Rating Report For 4/23/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
TNA iMPACT on AMC
TNA iMPACT on AMC

WrestleNomics reports that last Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC drew an average of 175,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a decline of 17.45% from the previous week’s viewership of 212,000 and is down 40% from the 0.05 rating in the same demographic the week before. It is important to note that these figures do not include viewership from AMC+ or TNA+.

This episode marks the first time iMPACT has fallen below 200,000 viewers since its move to AMC, airing opposite the NFL Draft on ESPN.

The episode was headlined by TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana defending his title against Rich Swann.

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