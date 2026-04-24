KC Navarro Talks Early TNA Return, Role Elayna Black Played In Recovery

KC Navarro appeared on Busted Open After Dark for an interview.

The following are some of the highlights.

On how he returned three or four months early: “It was a long road, eight months. I was supposed to to be out for a year, but I got cleared about three to four months early. I’m very blessed for that, it was a lot of hard work. It probably wasn’t until the three month mark where it was like really hard, because that’s when I started walking again. You start to feel normal but I’m also very far away from naturally coming back.”

On crediting Elayna Black for having his back while he was recovering from injury: “Around that time is when I met Elayna. She had a similar injury when she was in NXT, so to have somebody like that have my back and be able to counsel me through all this and have my back and just be there for me every step of the way, it’s been a blessing man. I’m so grateful for her and I’m so grateful to be back. The crowd was there for me, everybody was happy I was back. I beat AJ Francis that Thursday, I’m on fire right now.”