Cedric Alexander Sounds Off On Wrestling Tribalism

Cedric Alexander believes professional wrestling is healthier than it has been in years, which is why he struggles to understand the ongoing tribalism that often dominates online discussions among fans.

Speaking with Soundsphere Magazine, Alexander was asked about wrestling fans who routinely pit promotions against one another and criticize companies simply because they prefer a different product.

Drawing from his experience working across multiple promotions, Alexander made it clear that he views the success of the entire industry as a positive rather than a competition.

“It makes me question whether you really love wrestling. I love wrestling in all its forms. I watch all the companies and all the talent. I have friends and close acquaintances throughout various promotions, so I keep an eye on everything. I would never say one company shouldn’t exist because of how I feel about it. Everyone deserves to work. Everyone deserves to find a place that makes them feel comfortable and works for them. TNA has been that place for me.”

Alexander emphasized that having multiple thriving promotions benefits both wrestlers and fans by creating more opportunities across the industry.

“I don’t want TNA to go anywhere. I don’t want WWE to go anywhere. I don’t want AEW, AAA, or MLW to go anywhere because people need places to work and somewhere they can spread their wings. I’m just happy wrestling has so many places to do that.”

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion also pointed to the broader health of the industry, arguing that wrestling as a whole is in an exceptionally strong position regardless of which company a fan prefers.

“When I see tribalism and people saying a company sucks because of this or that, I think: wrestling is thriving as a whole. There was a time, 15 or 20 years ago, when you only had WWE. Then TNA came along, then AEW, and companies like AAA gained more exposure. It’s all working together. If you love wrestling, you’ll watch everything. If you don’t like certain things, that’s fine, but there’s no reason to hate another person because they like what you don’t.”

Alexander compared the current landscape to previous boom periods in wrestling history, noting that fans now have access to more wrestling content than ever before.

“I remember when there was WCW, ECW, and WWE all at the same time, and we thought we were eating great then. Now we have those companies and then some. The accessibility of wrestling now means there’s wrestling every single day of the week. You’re always going to find something wrestling-related – something live, something new.”

For Alexander, the abundance of promotions, television shows, streaming content, and international exposure has created a modern wrestling boom that rivals any era he can remember.

“To me, that’s a wrestling boom. I don’t think it’s been this good in a long time. It can always be better, but it hasn’t been this good in a long time, and I’m proud to be part of a time when wrestling is booming.”

As debates between WWE, AEW, TNA, NJPW, AAA, MLW, and other promotions continue to fuel social media conversations, Alexander’s message was simple: the more successful wrestling companies there are, the better it is for the wrestlers, the fans, and the industry as a whole.