Backstage Update On Steve Maclin And Myla Grace’s TNA Exit

Steve Maclin has officially confirmed his departure from TNA Wrestling after reports surfaced that the former TNA World Champion had been granted his release.

According to Fightful, Maclin recently received his release from TNA, making him the second talent in a matter of days to depart the company following Myla Grace.

Shortly after reports emerged, Maclin took to social media to confirm that the departure was his decision. “Last week I requested my release from TNA. I put my blood, sweat, and tears into everything I’ve done over the last 5 years and I’ll always be thankful for my time there. But now, it’s time to STACK BODIES. See you soon.”

Fightful Select later reported that Maclin had hoped to keep news of his departure private. However, TNA issued a public press release announcing both his exit and Grace’s departure. The report noted that neither talent was reportedly consulted before the company publicly disclosed the news.

Additional backstage details indicate that Maclin had previously expressed frustration regarding TNA’s creative direction. He was reportedly among several talents who felt there had been little improvement following iMPACT’s move to AMC.

The report also highlighted ongoing discussions within the company regarding talent compensation. According to Fightful Select, many TNA performers are not working under full-time salaried agreements, and there has been an increased reliance on shorter-term contracts following the AMC transition.

Maclin joined TNA in 2021 and quickly became one of the promotion’s top stars. During his tenure, he captured the TNA World Championship and made history as the inaugural TNA International Champion, later becoming a two-time holder of that title.

His final match for the company took place on the May 21 episode of iMPACT, where he challenged Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship in a rematch from Sacrifice. Santana retained the title.

Fightful’s report also noted that Maclin is expected to attract significant interest from wrestling promotions outside TNA. Meanwhile, other TNA contracts are reportedly nearing expiration, including Santana’s, who has previously been linked to interest from WWE.

As for Grace, there is currently no confirmed interest from another promotion, although sources within both WWE and AEW reportedly would not be surprised if she eventually lands with one of the two companies.