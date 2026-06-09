Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

TNA iMPACT On AMC Viewership And Rating Report For 6/4/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
TNA iMPACT on AMC
TNA iMPACT on AMC

According to WrestleNomics, last Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC drew an average of 226,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a 15.90% increase from the previous week’s viewership of 195,000 and an impressive 49.99% rise from the previous week’s rating of 0.02 in the same demographic. It’s important to mention that these figures do not include viewership from AMC+ or TNA+.

The 0.03 rating in the key 18-49 demographic is the second-lowest for the show since the May 7 episode, which recorded a 0.02. TNA iMPACT faces difficulties in making meaningful year-over-year comparisons due to a lack of viewership data from 2024 and 2025. So far in 2026, TNA iMPACT has averaged a 0.034 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 220,000 viewers.

This episode featured the first-ever Wicked Garden Match, headlined by The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) against The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved