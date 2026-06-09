TNA iMPACT On AMC Viewership And Rating Report For 6/4/2026

According to WrestleNomics, last Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC drew an average of 226,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a 15.90% increase from the previous week’s viewership of 195,000 and an impressive 49.99% rise from the previous week’s rating of 0.02 in the same demographic. It’s important to mention that these figures do not include viewership from AMC+ or TNA+.

The 0.03 rating in the key 18-49 demographic is the second-lowest for the show since the May 7 episode, which recorded a 0.02. TNA iMPACT faces difficulties in making meaningful year-over-year comparisons due to a lack of viewership data from 2024 and 2025. So far in 2026, TNA iMPACT has averaged a 0.034 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 220,000 viewers.

This episode featured the first-ever Wicked Garden Match, headlined by The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) against The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch).