Fabian Aichner Explains Why He Chose TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling star Fabian Aichner spoke with WhatCulture Wrestling about various topics, including his feelings about using his real name.

Aichner said, “It feels great, man. Obviously, the Giovanni Vinci character, or that persona, was an important part of my career and I’m grateful that for that experience. But having my real name back just feels a little bit more authentic, a little bit more to who I really am, a little bit more real to my values. And really, all I’m doing is that cliche saying in wrestling, I turn up the volume a little bit. I take things that are really me and I amplify them a little bit, and I put that on TV. And I think that’s why that first and second appearance already felt very different to me in TNA. It feels very authentic. I get goosebumps talking about it a little bit. So that speaks for itself and I really can’t wait for the future.”

On why he signed with TNA Wrestling:

“Why now is, it just kind of happened organically. When I got that call from WWE — like I said, I knew, ‘Okay, I’m going to take some time off.’ Because I felt a little burned out after that emotional roller coaster. I’ve been going really hard when it comes to working out and whatever. And I kept pushing it, kept pushing it. Which, if you don’t give your body the breaks when it needs them, it’s going to take it from you eventually. And I got to that point. So, I took a little bit of time off. I didn’t know that I was going to be out, or that wasn’t planned that I was going to be away for 18 months. I just knew a little bit of time for myself. And then things just started to happen organically. My old coach Matt Bloom hit me up. He asked me how I was feeling. I said, ‘Good, man. Just trying to see what can happen next.’ And he sent me over Tommy Dreamer’s contact, and at the time I didn’t even know that he was in charge of TNA. But Tommy and I always had a phenomenal relationship. I met him probably nine, 10 years ago at a show in Ireland. And he wanted to book me then, but I was going to WWE. So we had a great relationship then and as soon as I talked to him, we hit it off right away. He knew exactly where I was coming from and the more we talked, the more apparent it just became that TNA was the right spot.”

On being happy in TNA:

“Now being back after the first tapings, I had the best first day and second day that I’ve ever had. I love the vibe there; I love all the people. Little detail that I didn’t even realize when I watched the shows, is that the ring that they have is the exact same ring that I started learning wrestling in Germany for Alex Wright. It’s the 18×18 feet with the steel cable ropes. So man, as soon as I stepped in there, I felt right at home. And it was just like extra confirmation after confirmation after confirmation that TNA is the right spot. So yeah, I feel really good about it.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)