Nic Nemeth Reveals When He’ll Cash In His Call Your Shot Trophy

Pro wrestling veteran and TNA Wrestling star Nic Nemeth recently announced in a video posted by TNA that he plans to cash in his Call Your Shot Trophy at Slammiversary.

He will challenge the winner of the World Championship match between Mike Santana and Eric Young, which will take place on this week’s episode of iMPACT on AMC.

Nemeth said, “As the man with the Call Your Shot Trophy, I’ve had many options to call it. And I know what I do and I know what I’m capable of in this business, and I can do it better than anyone else at any given time. And I’ve waited — and I think I’ve waited a little bit too long. But as a man of my word — a man of honor in the business of professional wrestling where you don’t find too many — I know that big business, big box office, the big move, the big play, is Slammiversary. So get ready for this breaking news here. From one man to an entire world, I will not be taking advantage of a hurt little lamb and trying to sneak my way in as champion; I am going to Slammiversary. And I don’t care who my opponent is.

He continued, “X wrestler versus Y wrestler will be fighting yours truly. The wanted man, Nick Nemeth, as I call my shot. I don’t care if it’s Eric Young; I don’t care if it’s your champ, Santana. I know what they’re capable of. I know how hard they hit. But here’s the best move ever. As a gentleman, a man of my word, I am saying it right now. I am calling my shot at Slammiversary. That’s where the money is, that’s where your boy is, that’s where everyone’s going to be talking the next night about a brand new champion. You wanted the best, you’re looking at him. The wanted man, letting everyone in the world know. So there’s no mistake, no crying after, no going, ‘Oh, what happened? You had a little loophole, you cheated.’ No. I’m letting everyone know right now, I am calling my shot to your faces. Anybody. Eric Young, Santana versus The Wanted Man for the TNA Championship.”

TNA Slammiversary 2026 will take place on Sunday, June 28, at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, and will air live on pay-per-view.