Fabian Aichner Opens Up About His Goals In TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling star Fabian Aichner recently spoke with WhatCulture Wrestling about various topics, including his goals within the company.

Aichner said, “So actually, I said that a couple of weeks ago when somebody asked me like, ‘So, what’s next? What’s going to happen from here on out?’ And I said, ‘Man, I just want to be authentic now.’ I don’t want to play anything, I want to be myself, I want to be authentic, like I said. And the most important thing: I want to have fun with what I’m doing, which I feel like I’ve neglected a little bit. So, all the things that I said the other day on TV about the respect and the recognition and the redemption, that’s not a gimmick. That’s why I came back. I want those things and I feel like I haven’t gotten those yet. TNA is the perfect platform for me to show that now. And yeah, just open some eyes and show the world on a bigger stage like, ‘Man, I didn’t know this guy could do that.’ Or, ‘I didn’t know what he was capable of.’”

On not being primarily focused on a title:

“Gold, I feel like, is the byproduct of all that. But I’m focused on my craft, doing what I know I can do, and just performing at a level that is untouchable in TNA. I feel like we’re going to talk in however many months from now, a year from now, and I’ll be at the very top. Because I can feel it, I have the confidence to do it. I’ve always known that I had the wrestling ability to do it, and now I finally have the chance to prove that on a big stage.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)