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Fabian Aichner Opens Up About His Goals In TNA Wrestling

By
James Hetfield
-
Fabian Aichner
Fabian Aichner | TNA

TNA Wrestling star Fabian Aichner recently spoke with WhatCulture Wrestling about various topics, including his goals within the company.

Aichner said, “So actually, I said that a couple of weeks ago when somebody asked me like, ‘So, what’s next? What’s going to happen from here on out?’ And I said, ‘Man, I just want to be authentic now.’ I don’t want to play anything, I want to be myself, I want to be authentic, like I said. And the most important thing: I want to have fun with what I’m doing, which I feel like I’ve neglected a little bit. So, all the things that I said the other day on TV about the respect and the recognition and the redemption, that’s not a gimmick. That’s why I came back. I want those things and I feel like I haven’t gotten those yet. TNA is the perfect platform for me to show that now. And yeah, just open some eyes and show the world on a bigger stage like, ‘Man, I didn’t know this guy could do that.’ Or, ‘I didn’t know what he was capable of.’”

On not being primarily focused on a title:

“Gold, I feel like, is the byproduct of all that. But I’m focused on my craft, doing what I know I can do, and just performing at a level that is untouchable in TNA. I feel like we’re going to talk in however many months from now, a year from now, and I’ll be at the very top. Because I can feel it, I have the confidence to do it. I’ve always known that I had the wrestling ability to do it, and now I finally have the chance to prove that on a big stage.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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