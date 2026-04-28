Matt Hardy Looks Back On Iconic WWE WrestleMania X-Seven Match

Pro wrestling legend and current TNA Wrestling star Matt Hardy recently discussed various topics on his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.”

One significant topic was the 25th anniversary of TLC 2, which took place at WrestleMania X-Seven.

Hardy said, “It was the best story told in any TLC match that we had. It was the strongest from a psychological standpoint, it made the most sense. Our positioning of the ladders and getting into everything, I thought we were really meticulous with everything we thought about and did. And [we] had some amazing ‘holy s**t’ moments at the end. It is a match I am just extremely proud of, and proud of all the men and women that were involved in it.”

On the backstage reaction to it:

“People were thrilled. I think they had been happy with that show… Coming off match after match on WrestleMania 17 compared to WrestleMania 16 previously, I think they were just getting happier and happier as the card kept getting better and better. It was just a really strong card.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)