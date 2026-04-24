Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program, which will air next week from the Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse, New York, on AMC and TNA+.

Order 4’s TNA International Champion, Mustafa Ali, will defend his title against Adam Brooks. In another exciting matchup, Elijah will face “The King of TNA,” Frankie Kazarian, in a Walk With Elijah Guitar Strap Match.

Additionally, Mara Sadè, Rosemary, and Allie will compete against The Diamond Collective, consisting of “The Undeniable Diamond” Tessa Blanchard, Victoria Crawford, and Mila Moore, in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

The Elegance Brand’s Mr. Elegance will also be in singles action, and Jeff Hardy from The Hardys will take on Vincent from The Righteous in another singles match.

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