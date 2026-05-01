Trey Miguel Reveals Recovery Timeline After Injury

PWMania.com previously reported that TNA Wrestling star Trey Miguel announced he suffered a broken patella during his match at Rebellion.

Recently, Miguel updated his followers on Instagram Stories about his injury. He revealed that he has a non-displaced fracture, which does not require surgery for repair. Miguel mentioned that his recovery will take ten weeks, and as of this Saturday, it will have been three weeks since the injury occurred. This means he has approximately seven weeks of recovery left.

Miguel said, “I just wrapped up at the ortho. Everything went well. I got to see my X-ray. It’s a non-displaced fracture, which means I won’t need surgery, and as long as I keep my knee straight, it should be 100% again. I’m gonna start PT in two weeks, it shouldn’t take more than two or three sessions before I can self-assess based on pain levels I’m experiencing and try to get my knee bending on my own. They said that they’re assuming it’ll probably be about ten weeks before I can get rolling around again in a ring. It will be three weeks as of Saturday, so I know we’ve got a little bit of a journey ahead of us, but everything went smoothly today. I got a smaller brace, which feels better on my knee. And yeah, that’s pretty much it for today. We’re gonna be alright.”

At TNA Rebellion 2026, Mustafa Ali defeated Miguel to win the TNA International Title. Miguel held the title for 57 days.