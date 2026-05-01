Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program, set to air next week from the Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse, New York, on AMC and TNA+.

In title matches, The System’s TNA World Tag Team Champions Bear Bronson and “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers will defend their titles against “The Wanted” duo of Nic Nemeth and KC Navarro. In another championship bout, BirthRight’s TNA Knockouts World Champion Arianna Grace will defend her title against Léi Yǐng Lee, under the condition that Xia Brookside, who interfered and cost Lee her title against Grace, will be banned from ringside.

Additionally, “The World-Class Maniac” Eric Young will take on EC3 in a No Disqualification match. Meanwhile, TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater and “The Face of the Franchise” Moose will team up to face The System, consisting of Eddie Edwards and “Prime” Cedric Alexander, in a tag team match.

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