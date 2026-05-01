Sinner & Saint Open Up On TNA – WWE NXT Partnership, Hardy Boyz, AMC Exposure

In PWMania’s latest exclusive interview, Scott Mitchell (@Scott44Mitchell) sits down with Judas Icarus (@thejudasicarus) and Travis Williams (@proTWilliams), collectively known as Sinner & Saint, as they open up about signing with TNA Wrestling, entering the current TNA tag division, the NXT-TNA partnership, TNA on AMC Network, their goals, dream opponents, and more.

Watch it in its entirety down below.

When news broke that you officially signed with TNA Wrestling, what first went through your head?

TW: “A little bit of surrealism. It was pretty neat, you know? It was obviously super exciting and something that we’ve been working towards in our entire independent careers. So, just the fact that TNA was interested in us, and now to be sharing that locker room in TNA, yeah, it’s surreal. That’s kind of the only word that comes to mind there, and it was a dream come true to step into a TNA ring.”

JI: “A lot of the same sentiments. I think when you get into wrestling, you understand that there are a lot of promises and a lot of stuff that can or can’t happen. Even when we were in talks with them, we still held the opinion that anything could happen and that anything could fall through. However, I think it was once we got the pen to paper and once we spoke to the big man upstairs that everything was solidified, and it became surreal. It was one of those moments where you just wanted to jump up and down and be giddy. Travis and I weren’t together the moment we signed our contracts, but we kind of wanted to be together and hug and jump up and down. It was kind of insane and one of the highest in my life, honestly.”

Have you guys been fans of TNA since you were younger? If so, do you have a favorite moment from TNA, or a favorite team/wrestler?

JI: “Yeah, I watched a lot sporadically through my younger years when I was flipping through the channels. I think one that I was most intrigued by and inspired by was Alex Shelley’s early work, which was very entertaining. It’s just cool to be in a position where I’m on a talking basis with him. That’s one of the big ones for me, Alex Shelley.”

TW: “I watched TNA a lot growing up, and it was one of the companies that made me want to start my career as a wrestler. A lot of top talent on the roster, Jeff Hardy being one of them at the time. It was different. It was a different appeal than other wrestling companies, which always stood out to me because anything a little different was intriguing. Yeah, it’s a dream come true. As much as we wanted to jump up and down like Judas was saying. We did know that there’s now work to do. Put our nose down and grind it up.”

Recently, TNA signed The Righteous, Vincent, and Dutch to their tag division. What has it been like to see them come on to the scene?

TW: “It’s exciting to have them. I would say their actions recently have been weak and not what we expected. But, I do think they’re fantastic tag wrestlers. We had the chance to share the ring with them very briefly in the past, and it’s a match that we want again. Also, if they’re going to go disrespect our Hardys like that, we have to show them up.”

Early in your time, you got to work alongside Eric Young, who’s a TNA legend. What was it like to work with him?

TW: “I think just picking the brain of EY was a privilege and also helped us so much. We were new to TNA, so to have a mentor who kind of showed us the way, whether that’s backstage or on television, we respect him. He’s a bit of a nutcase, but we respect him immensely. I think something we both took from EY was just that unbridled aggression was something we didn’t have in the beginning. He saw that in us, he saw something in us, and that’s something we took from him. It was his choice to give us those piledrivers. That’s another match I think we’d both like again. Judas got the win on him, but that’s a match we’d both really like to have again.”

JI: “It was one of the coolest experiences of my time in wrestling. Absolutely. I think just going out there and watching him so close in his matches, and being so close even at ringside, you learn to understand how much of a genius he is. He’s a wrestling genius. Watching him talk about the things that happened out there and what he plans on doing, while backstage, is so impactful. I felt kind of set another huge learning curve for us as well for our careers. Just learning what to do for like TV and TNA, who have been doing this so well for so long. There are countless really great lessons that he taught us. I can’t think of one particular quote, but we really tried to soak it in while we were near him and stay by him backstage and ask him questions and stuff. He’s still willing to give us a lot of advice and stuff. It was honestly one of the best things that could have happened to us in TNA.”

Recently, we got to see you work with one of the most legendary teams around today, The Hardy Boys. What was this like for you?

TW: “It was a dream come true, I would say, but also it was just a great learning experience. They raised our hands at the end, which was surreal. But our goal is to earn the respect of all the people we respect. We’ll keep on trying down that path, so I’d say mission accomplished there. We didn’t get the win there, which is something that bothers both of us, but it was surreal. I hope it’s not the last time. I hope we get many more opportunities, maybe in a ladder match, down the road as well. I want to keep picking their brains, keep learning from Matt and Jeff; they’re both guys I watched growing up. So, yeah.”

JI: “I think, same kind of idea, it was just trying to learn and gain as much knowledge from them as possible, while obviously being in the ring with them. But, also before and after, soaking it in. I talked previously about just being in the ring for their entrance as well, as just one of those moments you have to try and be present for. All I wanted to do was just scream and not be a wrestler anymore, but what they taught us as well is another big one we’re trying to take away and trying to run with. It’s hard to put into words exactly what it meant for us.”

You have also been working for TNA during one of their most exciting times, as you are all now on AMC Network. What has that been like for you backstage, seeing TNA finally re-establish itself?

TW: “You speak to the availability of TNA now on AMC. Growing up in Canada, there wasn’t a ton of wrestling, or it was difficult to find, or it would be on some website, where who knows if it was legal or not. Just trying to find all this wrestling as much as you can, like sometimes you’d see it on television. Sometimes TNA would pop up, but it wasn’t consistent. It’s just so available now, which is exciting. You could be at a local bar or a restaurant, or a gym near here, and it could be. I’ve had friends and family tell me they just turned the television on, and there I was. That’s super exciting. But, as far as the locker room goes, it’s motivating. When we go out there, we know we’re going to be broadcast all across North America and around the world on TNA+. It’s a great time to be in TNA. It’s motivating. Is the pressure high? Sure. But that’s where we succeed, under pressure. That’s why guys like Mike Santana, our World Champion, when the pressure’s on, they deliver. That’s what we strive to do as well.”

JI: “I think, initially coming into TNA, it’s just awesome to have such a significant platform that everyone is aware of and so familiar with, that TNA now really feels like they have a good home and a trustworthy home as well. AMC is a really big platform, and I think we’re really trying to run with it. In Canada, we’ve been on SportsNet360+ for the last year, and that’s also helped a lot of viewership here in Canada as well. A lot of people have talked about how they’ve seen us on TV and stuff. Accessibility is number one.”

We’ve also seen an unprecedented partnership with NXT form. What has this been like for you both to be a part of?

TW: “It’s a super exciting time. It’s a good point about partnerships being rare, especially in professional wrestling, especially as a fan when two worlds would collide like that. It was exciting. The fact that this is happening every week, that NXT and TNA are sharing locker rooms, is extremely exciting. That’s a goal of ours as well. NXT. Go show them what’s up, maybe go show those NXT Tag Team Champions what’s up. It’s an exciting time. Anything can happen. Anyone can show up on either show on either night. It’s incredible. I have NXT written down somewhere as a goal, so I’m looking forward to the day I get to cross that one off.”

TNA is in line for a HUGE 2026, with dates already announced for cities like Denver, Boston, Albany, Philadelphia, Chicago, Brampton, and San Antonio from just June through September. What’s your mindset heading into all of these events?

TW: “Our mindset is just keep showing up and continue showing out, you know? As I said, pressure makes diamonds. So, we’re ready. As far as all these dates, the West Coast, soon, May 14th-15th, that’s exciting for us. Being Vancouver boys, not a lot of shows or really anything comes out to this side of the world for us. So to be able to go and show out, maybe it’s not our hometown of Vancouver yet, but to be there on the West Coast, we’ll take it. California, our second home, I may add. We’re excited. A lot of dates are coming up in Canada as well. If you’re a Canadian TNA fan, show out. Please show out. We need y’all to be there so we can have that show in Vancouver one day as well. We’re ready, and I hope other TNA fans are as well.”

Do you have any future goals for your time in TNA Wrestling and anything you wish to accomplish?

TW: “I’ll speak on behalf of Judas right now. I would say some goals of ours, I mentioned briefly, we need that career-defining match. We need that match that just stands out. I think there are a lot of tag teams we can have that match with. I think The Great Hands stand out as one of them. If nobody else will say it, I’ll say it, there’s the Motor City vs. Beer Money comparisons there. I’d be pumped for that match to happen. Obviously, I can’t say that the TNA World Tag Team Championships are on our mind at all times, but I do think we have to knock down some other big goals first. We need to make some career-defining moments happen before we get there. The System, that’s a match that we want. But, I would say one of our big goals right now is to have that match that is talked about and sets us apart from the rest of the tag division. That match can happen at any time, any Thursday, any pay-per-view. Judas mentioned earlier that a match he’d like to have is a ladder match against The Hardys. That’s a match he’d really enjoy to have, and to me as well. They’re the GOATs of tag team wrestling, and they’re also the GOATs of hardcore wrestling and ladder matches. If I’m on a ladder and I’m looking up at Jeff Hardy, there are worse places to be.”

Do you have any dream opponents, whether singles or tag, that you’d love to share the ring with that you may not have had the chance to yet?

TW: “I would say a couple that come to mind. Obviously, as far as a dream match, I think us and The Great Hands would be fantastic, but the Motor City Machine Guns, with that partnership back-and-forth between WWE-NXT-TNA, is something that could happen. That’s a team that we take a lot of inspiration from, and it’s also a team we’ve had the pleasure of sharing the ring with a couple of times, but we’d love to do that in TNA. That’s a dream match that stands out. Another match I’d love to have, singles, is Leon Slater, someone I’d love to share the ring with. That’s a match that I’d love to have and showcase some of my singles ability as well. That X-Division is red hot. To showcase myself there in maybe a different style than a lot of other X-Division stars is something that I’d love to do. Judas as well. He’s a fantastic, incredible singles wrestler as well. An opportunity to showcase ourselves, there is something I’d love to do. Leon comes to mind. I’d love to run it back with Mike Santana. Our business with EY. Some guys come to mind.”

What is something fans don’t know about you but would pop if they found out?

TW: “Great question. Maybe they know it, but Judas and I have been friends for the last nine years. As long as we’ve been doing it, as long as I’ve been doing it at least. We’re not only tag team partners, but we’re very close friends. We spend a lot of time, maybe too much time, together. Whether that’s just hanging out when we get the chance, or on the weekends. Usually, we get our fill on the weekends, and I’ll see you next Thursday or Friday, but that’s something that comes to my mind. Maybe people see us and think we’re just a tag team. We’re lifelong friends.”

JI: “Adding on that, we’re also big movie buffs. The two of us. We both have a Letterbox, and we keep up with our movie reviews pretty consistently. We go to movies on weekends we have off, or even in the new cities we go to, we always check out the movie theater and catch a flick. Nothing hits harder. That’s a big one.”