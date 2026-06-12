TNA Drops Major Hint About Amazing Red Return

TNA Wrestling may be preparing to welcome back one of the most influential stars in X-Division history.

On Friday, the company released a mysterious teaser video across social media, accompanied only by eye emojis and the hashtag #TNASlammiversary. It didn’t take long for fans to begin speculating, with many quickly identifying the silhouetted figure as Amazing Red based on his signature ring gear and the distinctive cross tattoo visible on his hand.

The teaser follows another intriguing hint dropped earlier in the week by TNA President Carlos Silva.

“SLAMM is gonna be Amazing,” Silva wrote on social media, adding a red square emoji alongside an X emoji—a message widely interpreted as a reference to both Amazing Red and the X Division.

If the speculation proves accurate, it would mark a significant return for one of the division’s founding stars.

Amazing Red, whose real name is Jonathan Figueroa, was part of TNA from the company’s earliest days in 2002 and helped establish the fast-paced style that would become synonymous with the X Division. Throughout his TNA career, Red captured the X Division Championship three times and also held the NWA World Tag Team Championship alongside Jerry Lynn.

One of the most memorable stretches of his career came during his second X Division Championship reign, which included a successful defense in the iconic Ultimate X match at Bound for Glory 2009 against Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Christopher Daniels, Homicide, and Suicide.

Beyond TNA, Red also enjoyed success in Ring of Honor, where he and AJ Styles captured the ROH Tag Team Championship as Amazing Phenomenon. He later founded the House of Glory wrestling school in New York, which has become one of the industry’s most respected training facilities.

Now 44 years old, Red announced his retirement in April 2019 after suffering a serious neck injury. However, the retirement proved short-lived, as he returned to action later that year for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and has remained active through House of Glory events and select independent appearances.

The timing of TNA’s teaser has only intensified speculation.

Slammiversary 2026 is set for Sunday, June 28, at Agganis Arena in Boston and will feature the return of the Ultimate X match for the TNA X Division Championship. With several spots in the match still unannounced, many fans believe Red could be revealed as one of the remaining participants.

Current champion Cedric Alexander is scheduled to defend the title against Leon Slater, Frankie Kazarian, and additional competitors yet to be named.

The event itself carries special significance, serving as the 22nd edition of Slammiversary and celebrating the 24-year history of TNA Wrestling. Every championship in the promotion is scheduled to be defended, and the show is also expected to feature talent from WWE NXT as part of the ongoing partnership between the two companies.

The currently announced lineup for Slammiversary 2026 includes:

TNA World Championship: Mike Santana (c) vs. Nic Nemeth

TNA Knockouts World Championship: Lei Ying Lee (c) vs. Xia Brookside

TNA World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The System (Brian Myers & Bear Bronson) (c) vs. The Hardys vs. The Righteous

TNA X Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Leon Slater vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. additional entrants to be announced

TNA International Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. TBA

TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: The Elegance Brand (Heather by Elegance & M by Elegance) (c) vs. Rosemary & Allie

Eddie Edwards vs. Moose

Eric Young vs. Ricky Sosa

Slammiversary will air live on pay-per-view and TNA+, beginning with a special afternoon start time at 4 p.m. ET, with the pre-show kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.

The event will also face stiff competition, as it shares June 28 with both AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and WWE NXT Great American Bash, creating one of the busiest and most anticipated days on the professional wrestling calendar.

Whether the mystery teaser ultimately leads to Amazing Red’s return remains to be seen, but if TNA is indeed bringing back one of the architects of the X Division for Ultimate X, it would be a fitting addition to one of the company’s biggest nights of the year.